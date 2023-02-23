Home World Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape
World

Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape

by admin
Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape

NEW YORK. Harvey Weinstein was sentenced by a Los Angeles court to 16 years in prison at the end of the second trial against him for harassment and rape: today’s sentence in fact constitutes the certainty that the former Hollywood king will end his days behind the bars. The sentence adds to the 20-year sentence already imposed on 70-year-old Weinstein in New York on similar charges. The sentencing hearing came nearly two months after a jury found Weinstein guilty of raping a former Russian model and actress who came to Los Angeles from Rome for a film festival in February 2013.

See also  Drying clothes on the radiator is harmful Magazine

You may also like

Conference League: 0-0 with Cluj, Lazio wins the...

Footage of the attack on Marko Dmitrović |...

Estaciones Sonoras presents its 10th anniversary programming

squeezed between Carini, Partinico and Balestrate

“They shot to kill” – Mondoweiss

Preliminary report on the Ohio “poison train” accident...

Udinese – From Perez’s return to the news...

Biden nominates Ajay Banga to lead the World...

Florinel Coman, charged by prosecutors

Johnson on the threat of Great Britain |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy