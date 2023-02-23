NEW YORK. Harvey Weinstein was sentenced by a Los Angeles court to 16 years in prison at the end of the second trial against him for harassment and rape: today’s sentence in fact constitutes the certainty that the former Hollywood king will end his days behind the bars. The sentence adds to the 20-year sentence already imposed on 70-year-old Weinstein in New York on similar charges. The sentencing hearing came nearly two months after a jury found Weinstein guilty of raping a former Russian model and actress who came to Los Angeles from Rome for a film festival in February 2013.