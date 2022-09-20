JERUSALEM – Bursts of bullets, tear gas, burnt tires. These are hours of tension a Nablusin West Bank where violent clashes between Palestinian factions occurred today after the arrest by thePalestinian National Authority (NPC), of two members of Hamas. The violence has already caused at least one victim, the 53 year old Celebrate Yaishwho was shot in the head as he passed by by accident.
