One of the 8 Palestinians wounded this morning in clashes with the Israeli army has died a Jenin, in Palestine. This was reported by the local health ministry, cited by the Wafa agency, which identified the man in Ashraf Mohammad Ibrahim (37 years old). The victim was a Palestinian intelligence agent and had previously been held in Israeli jails. Ibrahim was hit by bullets “in the abdomen and chest”. The Israeli army was penetrated into the night in the city of Jenin to make arrests. The Israeli army says that during the operation armed Palestinians opened “massive fire” against the soldiers and threw explosive devices at the military vehicles. The media also reported other clashes near Ramallah and Nablus. Since the beginning of 2023, 157 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army. Among these also 26 minors.

The article West Bank, Palestinian killed in clashes with the Israeli army. 157 Palestinian victims since the beginning of 2023 comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

