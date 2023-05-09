What are the responsibilities of the school police officer | Info

Because of the shooting at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school, the work of school police officers is now changing.

Jasmina Puhača from the Crime Suppression Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs tells RTS that the work of school police officers today is a little different than in the previous period. He points out that he will every school, without exception, has one or two police officers who are in charge of being in the school zone, but now also inside the school itself, which used to be a prohibited zone for the school police officer.

After three days of mourning due to the tragedies in Belgrade and Mladenovac, police officers are present in all 1,800 elementary schools in Serbia. Jasmina Puhača from the Crime Suppression Service of the Ministry of the Interior emphasizes that the safety of students in schools is one of the strategic priorities of the Ministry of the Interior

He says that the work of school police officers today is a little different compared to the previous period “because we are witnessing unfortunate events”. “That’s why today we talk a little more about that topic than in the earlier period,” says Puhača. He explains that the task of the school police officer used to be tour of the school zone and the safety of students in the area around the school – in the school yard and the area of ​​access to the school, while now it will also be inside the schools themselves.

“Now every school, without exception, will have one or two police officers who are in charge of working within the school, and their task is to be in front of the entrance to the school and in the school zone, but also in the school, where they can have a better overview and better insight in the happenings at the school, which used to be a forbidden zone for the school police officer“, points out Puhača.

“Work will only be done to define competences in accordance with the situation”

The blower says it is the role of the school police officer to meet students and teachers, but also parents. He points out that the school policeman should represent a trustworthy person and that it is allowed and recommended that students who have a problem turn to the policeman.

“In the event of a fight between students, the policeman has an obligation to react. His obligation is in the domain of separating students. He should react in a timely manner and inform the pedagogical service and the competent police station, which will further undertake all obligations“, states Puhača.

He emphasizes that it is mandatory for the police officer to inform the center for social work about everything. Puhača says that the presence of police officers in schools will certainly last for some time and points out that this project has its own history and is not new. “Work will only be done to improve capacities, to define responsibilities a little differently in accordance with the current situation,” Puhača points out.

