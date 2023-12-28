Optimi Champions League. Lots were drawn for the parties

The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches took place on Monday. The matches in this phase of the competition will take place on February 13-14 and 20-21 (round trip) and March 5-6 and 12-13 (return), while the final will be played in London, at Wembley Stadium, on from June 1, 2024.
The headliner of the eighth is, by far, the match between Napoli and FC Barcelona, while the Basques from Real Sociedad, the top seed, were unlucky to meet PSG, the toughest opponent in the second round. Manchester City, the titular champion, will meet FC Copenhagen, and Real Madrid has a match against RB Leipzig. The FC Porto – Arsenal, Inter – Atletico Madrid and PSV – Borussia matches are expected to be the most balanced of these round of 16 matches.
The complete table of the last eight of the UEFA Champions League
FC Porto – Arsenal
Napoli – Barcelona
PSG – Real Sociedad
Inter – Atletico Madrid
PSV – Borussia Dortmund
Lazio – Bayern
FC Copengaha – Manchester City
RB Leipzig – Real Madrid.
The full schedule of the Champions League round of 16
Should:
February 13: FC Copenhaga – Manchester City, Leipzig – Real Madrid
14 February: PSG – Real Sociedad, Lazio – Bayern Munich
20 February: Inter – Atletico Madrid, PSV – Borussia Dortmund
21 February: Porto – Arsenal, Napoli – Barcelona
Return:
5 martie: Real Sociedad – PSG, Bayern – Lazio
6 martie: Manchester City – FC Copenhaga, Real Madrid – Leipzig
12 martie: Arsenal – Porto, Barcelona – Napoli
13 martie: Atletico Madrid – Inter, Borussia Dortmund – PSV
