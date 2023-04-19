What Despina Vanda looks like now | Fun

Hit Greek singer Despina Vandi, returned to the music scene after a long break. Her new video has hundreds of thousands of views, but also a handful of comments that “it doesn’t look like a dragon, but like three dragons”

Almost 20 years ago, the music scene heard the song “Opa, Opa” by the Greek singer Despina Vandi, after which her career took off. Although it was only her second single, the attractive singer swept the music scene and even earned her place on the Eurovision Song Contest stage.

Along with her career as a singer, Despina also studied psychology and philosophy at the University of Thessaloniki, and soon married Demis Nikolaidis, a former soccer player and then the president of the football club AEK.

The wealth of Despina and Demis was once estimated by the Greek press at 45 million euros, and now the singer, after a long break, has returned to the music scene with the song “Habibi”, for which she also shot a music video.

And how now, at the age of 53:

