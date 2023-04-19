Home » Fight in Chimichagua left two injured
News

Fight in Chimichagua left two injured

by admin
Fight in Chimichagua left two injured

Two young men were injured after starring in a fight for intolerance in the February 20 invasion of the municipality of Chimichagua, center of Cesar.

One of them is Camilo Diaz Ortiz, 19 years old, affected with an open wound on the left shoulder and forearm, with a sharp weapon, allegedly at the hands of Carlos Alfredo Pineda who was also injured.

This 22 year old Suffered blunt force injuries to the head and the right knee, in the midst of the confrontation that occurred over mobile phones that are being investigated by the authorities. The injured were taken to a municipal care center.

See also  Wang He: It is difficult for Xi Jinping to be re-elected for three consecutive terms only by the army |

You may also like

The blackmail of the imminent outbreak – Diario...

After the liquidation of the EPS Ecoopsos in...

Changfeng Hospital will suspend trading from today, and...

Fungi can degrade even the toughest plastic. The...

New Government will define whether to lower the...

Pereira is defeated by Boca Juniors in the...

Roma announces the new CEO, it is Lina...

MANIFESTATION OF FORMER WORKERS ENDED WITH GRANDPARENTS REDUCED...

Beijing will implement a new round of business...

Anger Spalletti, for us there was a very...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy