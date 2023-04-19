Fight in Chimichagua left two injured

Two young men were injured after starring in a fight for intolerance in the February 20 invasion of the municipality of Chimichagua, center of Cesar.

One of them is Camilo Diaz Ortiz, 19 years old, affected with an open wound on the left shoulder and forearm, with a sharp weapon, allegedly at the hands of Carlos Alfredo Pineda who was also injured.

This 22 year old Suffered blunt force injuries to the head and the right knee, in the midst of the confrontation that occurred over mobile phones that are being investigated by the authorities. The injured were taken to a municipal care center.