What does a tour of the Titanic look like | Magazine

This adventure lasts between 8-10 hours, and costs 250,000 dollars.

Earlier today, all the world‘s media reported that the submarine used to take tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean had gone missing. The Boston Coast Guard told the BBC that a search operation was underway for the submarine. It is still not clear if and how many people were on the vessel at the time it disappeared. Small submarines occasionally take tourists on tours to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

It’s an “Ocean Gate Expeditions” expedition, and each “mission specialist” position costs money 250.000 dollars. Citizens who sign up and pay for an excursion, led by an expert team of archaeologists, go on their adventure by sailing on an expedition ship. from St. John’s in Newfoundland, Canada to the Titanic wreck site.

Then they board the submarine, made of carbon fiber and titanium, and dive in to an adventure that lasts between 8-10 hours. Submarine Titan is equipped with the latest technologies. It carries ultra-high-resolution imaging cameras to help determine the rate of deterioration of the wreck and assess the marine life found on the wreck.

See what the first 8K video of the Titanic looked like, recorded last year:

Until the summer of 2022, only about 250 people have seen the wreck since it was discovered on the seabed in 1985. The ship, which sank after hitting an iceberg in 1912, lies at the bottom of the ocean, approximately 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. And for the big ones 250.000 dollars you can get a front row seat.

Scientists say the ship is constantly dissolving due to bacteria and undercurrents and could disappear completely by 2037. For this mission, everyone will have to go through a training process. Training is essential because it will the submarine Titan falls 3800 meters below the surface. Oceanate Expeditions President Stockton Rush once said that the voyages “are a tribute and a tribute to the memory of all those who were lost and affected by the tragic sinking of the Titanic.” Paying passengers will join a crew of experts including archaeologists, marine biologists and Titanic experts.

