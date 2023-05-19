Home » What does Adriana Kadar look like now | Fun
World

What does Adriana Kadar look like now | Fun

by admin
What does Adriana Kadar look like now | Fun

Teodora Džehverović’s sister-in-law, influencer Adriana Kadar, is “counting down” until the birth

Source: instagram/adrianakadar

The birth brother of singer Teodora Džehverović Sava found himself at the center of a scandal a few years ago, when it was discovered that he was in a relationship with a much younger girl who went to the school where he worked as a substitute teacher. In question is the influencer Adriana Kadar, who was 14 years old when she began her relationship with Sava.

The couple recently got married, and Adriana announced that she was in a different state. Now she has revealed that she gained 12 kilograms during her pregnancy, and that she is already in her 32nd week. The posts on her Instagram also show how Adriana is standing before giving birth.

Twitter was recently heated with comments when a picture of Sava and Adriana from the period when she was 14 and he was 29 appeared on this social network.

See:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  The Netherlands held a large float parade celebration - Photo News - Market Information Network

You may also like

The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy