What does Adriana Kadar look like now | Fun

Teodora Džehverović’s sister-in-law, influencer Adriana Kadar, is “counting down” until the birth

Source: instagram/adrianakadar

The birth brother of singer Teodora Džehverović Sava found himself at the center of a scandal a few years ago, when it was discovered that he was in a relationship with a much younger girl who went to the school where he worked as a substitute teacher. In question is the influencer Adriana Kadar, who was 14 years old when she began her relationship with Sava.

The couple recently got married, and Adriana announced that she was in a different state. Now she has revealed that she gained 12 kilograms during her pregnancy, and that she is already in her 32nd week. The posts on her Instagram also show how Adriana is standing before giving birth.

Twitter was recently heated with comments when a picture of Sava and Adriana from the period when she was 14 and he was 29 appeared on this social network.

See:

adorable, just that you are looking forward to the pregnancy of a girl who is groomed, who here was 14 years old and he was 29, who TODAY is only 21 years old, and the brain develops until the age of 25, so she has 4 more years until she matures, and this is how it is I was jumping for joy because the girl is better to listen tohttps://t.co/iswu3Rcj8kpic.twitter.com/kc8ua1ezVy — triša takanava (@rhuzice)January 23, 2023

