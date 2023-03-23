Saška Đoković, mother of little Alexander and sister-in-law of Novak Đoković, previously revealed the piece of paradise she lives in with her husband Đorđe

Source: Instagram / saskaveselinov

The proud mom will soon leave the hospital with the heir and go to the family home that she and her husband arranged months earlier. Saška recently published pictures from the apartment on social networks and revealed that it has a large living room, from which you can see the stairs leading to the floor below, a huge, walled-in fireplace with a fire burning, and the furniture in this room is made of the finest wood.

See pictures of their home:



The room is decorated with flowers and vases, and on one occasion the former host, now the creator, Saška showed a bathroom made of ceramics. What Saška drew special attention to with these posts was her parrot, which even attended the wedding in Belgrade.

Đorđe Đoković and Saška Veselinov swore eternal love in front of God and their closest members twice – first they got married in the Church of St. Mark, after which the newlyweds and guests boarded private planes and headed to Montenegro, where it was scheduled a big celebration, where Sergej Ćetković, Željko Samardžić, Milica Pavlović, Saša Kovačević and Aleksandra Prijović sang. The second day was reserved for a civil wedding, and the newlyweds said “I do” once more next to the coast.

