What does the name avocado mean | Magazine

Do you know what “avocado” actually means?

One hundred grams of avocado contains about 160 calories, 15 grams of fat, nine grams of carbohydrates and two grams of protein. It is rich in fiber, potassium, a high percentage of vitamins E, B and folic acid. Also, it contains “good” unsaturated fats that lower the level of “bad” cholesterol.

However, do you know where its name comes from and what it actually means?

People in Mexico and Central America who talk navatl in the language used by the ancient Aztecs, they used the word “āhuacatl” which in translation means – “the tester“, but also “avocado”. By the way, words from the Navatl language that have come into international use are, in addition to avocado and chili, coyote, chocolate, cocoa.

However, in the beginning, when the avocado was marketed in the USA, it was called “alligator pear”, until the current name was retained. Its name has led many to believe that it increases fertility. No wonder!

Avocado is rich in folic acid, vitamin A, potassium and magnesium. The lack of all these substances in the body leads to male and female infertility, research has shown. Therefore, the lack of vitamin A reduces the chance of conception in women. In addition, it is very important for sperm production and male genital health.

