Home » What happens if the “for” or “against” wins in Chile’s new constitutional plebiscite?
World

What happens if the “for” or “against” wins in Chile’s new constitutional plebiscite?

by admin
What happens if the “for” or “against” wins in Chile’s new constitutional plebiscite?

Chileans face a crucial decision as they return to the polls for a new constitutional plebiscite this Sunday. With a proposed Magna Carta written by a conservative Constitutional Council, citizens must choose between the options “for” or “against” the new constitution. Unlike the previous process, the members of this year’s Council were appointed by political parties, resulting in a more right-leaning draft. While the new constitution is classified as “more conservative” than the previous proposal, many Chileans remain unconvinced. Some describe it as not changing much from the existing Constitution.

This sentiment is echoed by Mauricio Osses, a 43-year-old banker who voiced his exhaustion from the democratic process despite participating in the 2019 social outbreak demonstrations. Similar feelings are shared by others who walk along Paseo Ahumada in downtown Santiago, reflecting on the results of the failed 2022 plebiscite.

Political analyst Marco Moreno notes that after almost four years, Chileans are exhausted with the constitutional discussion, citing pension, health, education, security, and social inequality as unresolved issues. The lack of trust and the feeling that major emergencies remain unaddressed contribute to citizen fatigue.

The upcoming plebiscite is also likely to affect President Gabriel Boric, who played a leading role in the previous process. If the proposal is approved, former Mexican Chancellor Jorge Castañeda believes it would be a victory for the extreme right, while the rejection would be the least bad outcome but still doesn’t align with the societal solution suggested during the 2019 social outbreak.

Boric assures that if the “in favor” option wins, the government will fully comply with its implementation, despite the proposal’s contradiction with Boric’s own principles, such as the right of families to choose education and the protection of the unborn. On the other hand, if the right-wing proposal is rejected, Boric stated that during his mandate, there will not be a third constituent process.

See also  The largest iceberg in the world broke away from Antarctica

The plebiscite outcome hangs in the balance, with Chileans and their leaders anxiously awaiting the results and its implications on the country’s future.

You may also like

Ivory Coast: the PDCI and the 2025 presidential...

Marina Herlop, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

What to expect in Cuba this weekend?

MARIJA’S MOTHER ALREADY “FINISHED” ONE IMPORTANT THING FOR...

The Polarization of American Politics: The Impeachment Investigation...

nebojša čović on the red star budget |...

“Colombia visits its 17 former military prisoners in...

Tel Aviv protests – Corriere TV

Metropolitan City of Palermo, 6 million to resurface...

At least 39 people injured after a Yutong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy