ANKARA – Recep Tayyip Erdogan e Kemal Kilicdaroglu they have few things in common. Divided on internal politics, distant in the world of conceiving power, they are nevertheless united by an ambition as old as the Republic, which turns 100 in October: to restore Turkey to the status of a great power and guarantee its centrality in the enlarged Mediterranean, reserving for itself a role of bridge between West and East.