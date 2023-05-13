Home » Wall Street: futures accelerano, Dow Jones a + 0,44%
Business

Wall Street: futures accelerano, Dow Jones a + 0,44%

by admin
Wall Street: futures accelerano, Dow Jones a + 0,44%

US stock futures edged higher today as regional banks rebounded and traders attempt to wrap up a volatile week.

And futures of Dow Jones Industrial Average they rose by 147 points, or 0.44%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.46% and 0.3%, respectively.

Regional banks rallied broadly after falling the previous session. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rose 1%, while shares of struggling bank PacWest rose 0.9%. Western Alliance advanced 2.2%. Tesla shares jumped 1.6% in premarket after Elon Musk said he will step down as Twitter chief executive officer.

See also  sustainability and certificates, a winning combination

You may also like

Climate policy: Coal phase-out in the East: Warning...

Will real estate prices in Germany rise again...

Big Data: inside the business of the new...

Weekly International Finance | In-depth evaluation: Google PaLM...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Frankfurt Book Fair: physicist Rovelli’s “May 1 speech”...

Return to old rules planned for short-time work...

Businesses, Italy towards a black 2023: inflation and...

“Business Angel”: Second Secretary of State brings Habeck...

Klaus Davi: “Pisani police chief? Excellent choice. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy