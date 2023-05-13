Wall Street: futures accelerano, Dow Jones a + 0,44%

US stock futures edged higher today as regional banks rebounded and traders attempt to wrap up a volatile week.

And futures of Dow Jones Industrial Average they rose by 147 points, or 0.44%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.46% and 0.3%, respectively.

Regional banks rallied broadly after falling the previous session. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rose 1%, while shares of struggling bank PacWest rose 0.9%. Western Alliance advanced 2.2%. Tesla shares jumped 1.6% in premarket after Elon Musk said he will step down as Twitter chief executive officer.