If you are not sufficiently rested, do not sit behind the wheel! You can experience a microsleep…

Holiday time and days off are ideal to go for an extended weekend somewhere. Before the trip, it is always important to get a good night’s sleep so that the trip and the ride are not difficult for you. Otherwise, not enough rest can lead to mikrosna.

Microsleep is characterized by short episodes of lack of consciousness and is one of the main causes of traffic accidents in the world. It usually lasts from two to four seconds during which the driver “switches off” for a moment, does not understand what is happening and believes that it is only a matter of lack of concentration.

According to a study conducted by the “National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the United States“, when a driver drives at a speed of 80 km/h and experiences a microsleep lasting only three seconds, he then drives blindly for more than 50 meters.

Nodding of the head, involuntary closing of the eyes and slowed reactions are characteristic symptoms that precede microsleep. Lack of rest, especially after an intense working day, leads to fatigue and sleepiness, and the symptoms intensify even after a large lunch or dinner.

According to the “National Highway Traffic Safety Administration”, the periods between 10 and 12 in the evening, two and five in the morning, as well as in the early afternoon between two and four in the afternoon are the moments when a tired organism falls asleep most easily.

Therefore, never get behind the wheel and go on the road if you have not rested enough. If you notice any of the above symptoms, it’s best to stop the car in a safe place, take a break and drink fluids.

