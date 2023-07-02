What is the condition of the wounded young man from Čukarica | Info

The young man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed, and his friend died on the spot after the attacker stabbed them in Čukarica.

One young man was killed tonight, while another was seriously wounded near the Elementary School in Čukarica. It is about MA (31) who received four stab wounds and remained dead on the spot, and the injured BD (29) was transported to the Emergency Center. The confrontation took place in Đorđa Ognjanović Street near Miloš Crnjanski Elementary School, reports Informer.

As Informer learns, the young man BD (29) who was wounded in the confrontation on Čukarica near the Elementary School “Miloš Crnjanski” is in the resuscitation department where he is being diagnosed. Stab wounds are serious.

Let’s remind you that the murdered MA (31) and the wounded DB (29) were sitting on the wall near the school when the killer approached them and pulled a knife on MA His friend DB tried to defend him when he was wounded, and the killer fled the scene of the crime. For now, he does not know if the attacker was alone or if someone else was with him.

