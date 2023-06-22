What to do when bitten by an insect | Magazine

What to do when bitten by an insect, what treatments help, and what you must not do.

Not so rarely, the sting of any insect can lead to a local inflammatory reaction, which manifests itself as itching, redness and swelling.. In that case, it is not necessary to consult a doctor, it is enough to treat the painful area with cold compresses and antihistamine creams, says Dr. Ivica Cvetković, family medicine specialist from Samobor.

What the majority of us, practically all of us, do when we are bitten by an insect is to scratch, “hit the cross” at the site of the bite, and we should never do that, notes the expert. In this way, we can cause an infection. If you have been stung by a bee, you must remove the stinger, because if it remains under the skin, it can cause a serious allergic reaction.

In the case of hornets and wasps, which are very aggressive and can “attack” and sting several times, it is important to know that their venom is more toxic and allergic reactions can be serious.

“Sometimes urticaria can appear all over the body. In such cases, it is necessary to immediately take an oral antihistamine and see a doctor as soon as possible. People who are hypersensitive to insect stings must have the necessary medicines with them, which they will apply to themselves muscle and it is necessary to contact a doctor immediately,” notes Dr. Cvetković.

If urticaria occurs, some may appear general symptoms, such as headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or fainting, and in case of worsening, there are also breathing problems, chest pain, difficulty swallowing, and even loss of consciousness.. It often happens that a person brings an insect into the oral cavity together with food, which can also be very dangerous.

“The tongue is well supplied with blood on one side, and on the other side it starts to swell easily, so suffocation can happen quickly. That’s why even after such stings, you should see a doctor as soon as possible,” the doctor points out.

Keep in mind that juices and foods with intense colors attract insects more, so be careful when ingesting them. Also, brightly colored clothes, as well as strong smells attract insects, so it is advisable to avoid fast movements near them, such as waving your hands, as this encourages their aggressiveness.

