What to expect in Cuba this weekend?

Cuban Meteorological Institute Issues Special Notice for Deteriorating Weather Conditions

The Cuban Meteorological Institute has issued Special Notice No. 1 regarding the deterioration of weather conditions on the island this weekend. According to the notice, the country can expect heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and coastal floods, with the conditions set to intensify in the coming days.

The forecast center has highlighted the potential formation of an extratropical low in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to rapidly intensify and move northeast towards the northern portion of the Florida peninsula. This weather system will then maintain its influence on the western region of Cuba, leading to a deterioration in weather conditions, including showers, rains, electrical storms, and strong southern winds with speeds between 20 and 35 kilometers per hour.

The notice also warns of light coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the southern coast of the western provinces, with the prefrontal cloudy band expected to move through the western and central regions, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

As the cold front moves east over the Gulf of Mexico, it is predicted to generate strong northwesterly winds and cause swells on the northern western coast, with light to moderate coastal flooding in low-lying areas, including the Havana seawall.

The Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology will continue to monitor the evolution of this meteorological situation and will issue a new Special Warning if necessary. Residents and visitors are advised to stay updated on the weather forecast and take appropriate precautions.

