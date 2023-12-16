María Corina Machado: What we did today was a step to defeat Maduro in the 2024 elections – La Patilla

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado made a bold move on Tuesday, challenging the political disqualification that prevents her from running in the 2024 presidential elections. In a surprising twist, Machado appeared before the Venezuelan justice system to review her disqualification, signaling her determination to defeat President Nicolás Maduro in the upcoming elections.

During the court appearance, Machado made a statement to the press, declaring, “What we did today was a step to defeat Maduro in the 2024 elections.” Her unexpected legal maneuver has injected new uncertainty into the political landscape in Venezuela and has sparked a range of reactions both domestically and internationally.

In the United States, the well-known news outlets La Patilla and Barron’s reported on Machado’s challenge, with the latter suggesting that her actions have the potential to introduce confusion into the Venezuelan presidential elections. The Houston breaking latest news also weighed in on the development, emphasizing the significance of Machado’s legal move.

Internationally, Spanish newspaper El País and El Mundo reported on this unexpected turn of events, with both outlets stressing the challenge that Machado’s lawsuit poses to Maduro’s hold on power. This high-profile lawsuit represents a direct and audacious challenge to the ruling party and has captured the attention of the international community.

Machado’s decision to take her case before the Venezuelan Supreme Court indicates her determination to fight for the rights of the opposition and to actively participate in the democratic process. As the legal battle unfolds, it is clear that Machado is positioning herself as a formidable opponent to Maduro’s government, signaling that the upcoming presidential elections will be fiercely contested.