What treatments can be recommended for heart murmur?

Heart murmurs are very common among children and, in most cases, are not serious or affect general health. However, in rare cases, a heart murmur can be a symptom of a more serious condition. Therefore, it is important to take the child to a pediatric cardiologist if the family doctor advises you to do so after detecting this pathology. A specialist in pediatric cardiology is best able to find out if the heart murmur is harmless or if another heart problem is hidden beneath this manifestation.

Why is a cardiac evaluation by a pediatric cardiologist important?

A heart murmur is an unusual sound made by blood circulating in the heart and nearby blood vessels. The pediatrician can hear the heart murmur during a clinical check. If it detects the heart murmur then it can refer you to a pediatric cardiologist. Heart murmurs in children are divided into two main categories, namely: regular and structural. The first category includes that normal sound produced by the blood that feeds the child’s heart and that does not cause health problems. Conversely, in the second category, a sound is identified that may indicate a certain problem or condition of the heart.

How is a heart murmur diagnosed in a cardiology clinic?

If your pediatrician suspects that your child’s heart murmur may be caused by a structural heart problem, they may refer you to a clinic of cardiology where you can get more detailed analyzes of your baby’s heart. For example, the pediatric cardiologist may perform an echocardiogram, a test that uses sound waves to make an image of the child’s heart. This test helps the cardiologist check the structure of the heart and the blood vessels around the heart. Another analysis that the pediatric cardiologist can perform is the electrocardiogram, which involves applying electrodes to the child’s skin to record the electrical activity of the heart.

How does a pediatric cardiologist treat a heart murmur in children?

If the baby has a normal heart murmur, then he will not need any treatment. Conversely, if a structural heart murmur is diagnosed, then the pediatric cardiologist may recommend treatment based on the severity of the condition. Treatments may include careful monitoring of the child for all symptoms, medications, nonsurgical procedures, and eventually surgical procedures. Before seeing a pediatric cardiologist, it is recommended that you evaluate your family history and screen for possible heart conditions, such as children born with heart defects, family members who have needed heart surgery at an age young or who have had early heart attacks or strokes.

Write down any questions you want to ask the doctor, and don’t forget to ask if there will be any restrictions on exercise or vigorous activities your child can engage in.