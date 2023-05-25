Home » Mediobanca, the new course in Piazzetta Cuccia: 3.7 billion to shareholders in three years
Mediobanca, the new course in Piazzetta Cuccia: 3.7 billion to shareholders in three years

Mediobanca, the new course in Piazzetta Cuccia: 3.7 billion to shareholders in three years

Alberto nagel, CEO of Mediobanca

Mediobanca, 2023-2026 plan: 3.8 billion in revenues (+6% annually), 70% payout

The new plan Mediobanca 2023-2026 (One Brand-One Culture) forecasts an increase in revenues to 3.8 billion euros, with an average annual growth rate of 6%. The new course in Piazzetta Cuccia provides for an estimated earnings per share of 1.8 euros, with an average annual increase of 15%. The institute expects to distribute 3.7 billion in dividends over the three-year period, equal to a 70% payout.

Mediobanca aims to achieve positive development in all of its operating segments, leveraging on its salient features: responsible approach to business, strength of the brand, distinctive focus and positioning in highly specialized and highly profitable business segments, driven by structural long-term development, large capital base and continuous investment in talent, innovation and distribution.

The group will achieve a sustained path in terms of growth of revenues, profits, shareholder remuneration and satisfaction of all stakeholders, while maintaining a risk/return profile among the best in Europe. As for the revenue growth to 3.8 billion euros (+6% annual average), there will be a solid contribution from all business segments.

WM will have the highest organic growth rate (+10%) and is expected to exceed €1bn in revenues, becoming the top contributor to group fees complementing Corporate & Investment Banking, whose revenue growth is expected to equal ‘11% annual average (7% organic) up to 9 million; the CF will maintain its role as engine of growth in the Group’s net interest income (about two-thirds of the total) with a growth in overall revenues of an average annual 5% (to around 1.3 billion); the Insurance segment will confirm its positive contribution to the group with revenues growing by an annual average of 6% (to approximately 500 million).

