Wheat, Erdogan against Putin: challenge on the expiring agreement

KIEV — The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan he assures journalists that the agreement on Ukrainian wheat, which expires on July 17, will be renewed and Russia agrees. The good news is making the rounds of international markets. The next day, however, Russian President Putin says – on the phone with the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa – that there is no agreement on Ukrainian wheat, he warns that all the conditions must be negotiated again otherwise the agreement fails because it is not satisfactory for Russia and blatantly denies Erdogan.

