When garbage threatens public health in Cameroon – OUR ATTITUDES SCANNED

In Cameroon, the streets of Yaoundé and Douala are increasingly crowded with household waste. The company in charge of their collection has apparently resigned from its missions. As a result, the Cameroonians are suffocating. Yet garbage can have a significant impact on our health and well-being. In this post, I explore the health risks associated with garbage.

Health risks linked to garbage

Poorly managed garbage can cause many health problems, such as air and water contamination, the spread of infectious diseases and exposure to toxic substances. Air contamination occurs due to waste incineration which releases toxic substances into the air, which can cause respiratory problems and illnesses. Untreated waste can also contaminate drinking water sources, leading to water-borne diseases such as diarrhea and cholera.

Garbage encourages the spread of the diseases it causes. For example, they can attract rats, insects and disease-carrying animals, increasing the risk of transmitting infections.

Waste at the edge of the lake in Bonamoussadi (or: Bonasse) in Yaoundé / BDX via WikiCommons

Untreated garbage can also contaminate lakes, rivers and oceans, harming aquatic wildlife and the marine ecosystem, thereby destroying biodiversity. Dumping waste into natural ecosystems destroys species habitats and threatens this biodiversity. The decomposition of organic waste in landfills produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

Solutions to improve waste management in Cameroon, however, exist

To prevent the harmful consequences of garbage, it is essential to put in place effective management strategies. Different solutions can be adopted to reduce, reuse and recycle wasteas well as to promote positive awareness and thus avoid the multiplication of this garbage.

Solutions to improve waste management and prevent the harmful consequences of this waste exist. First, it is important to think about reducing waste at the source, and to encourage sustainable purchasing practices and the use of reusable products to reduce the amount of waste generated. It is recommended to carry out selective sorting and recycling to reduce the quantity of waste sent to landfill. It is also important to promote domestic and community composting. All of these actions would significantly reduce the garbage lying around in our cities.

Household waste / Charlie. SmattWikicommons

The importance of waste reduction

Reducing waste is essential to preserve the environment and protect our health. By adopting responsible and sustainable consumption practices, we can reduce our environmental footprint and live in a cleaner, healthier world. And for this, it is necessary to think:

Preserving natural resources: Reducing waste saves valuable resources such as water, energy and raw materials. Pollution prevention: Less waste means less pollution of air, water and soil, thus preserving the quality of our environment. Protecting health: By reducing waste, we reduce the risks associated with contamination of air, water and food, which contributes to better health.

Initiatives to promote recycling

Recycling is an important solution to reduce waste and preserve natural resources. Many initiatives have been put in place to encourage recycling and increase awareness of its benefits.

Community recycling programs: Municipalities implement selective collection and recycling programs to facilitate citizen participation. Awareness campaigns: Educational campaigns are carried out to inform and raise awareness among the population about the importance of recycling and the actions to be taken. Promoting recycled products: Companies are encouraging the use of products made from recycled materials to stimulate the recycling market.

Ultimately, the garbage that litters the streets of Cameroon’s main cities can have a considerable impact on our health and the environment. To minimize these negative effects, it is essential to implement effective management strategies and promote positive awareness. Together we can take action to reduce waste, recycle and preserve our planet for future generations.

Fabrice NOUANGA

