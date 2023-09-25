Haibike Hybe, the e-MTB with a racing spirit

With its impressive character and exceptional features, HAIBIKE HYBE sets new standards in the eMTB segment. Developed specifically for competitions and equipped with top-of-the-range components, the eMTB convinces both in terms of performance and design.

E-MTB Haibike Hybe: high level riding experience

Haibike Hybe offers a top-level riding experience and optimal performance on any terrain. It is built on the AllMtn platform structure with a slightly modified geometry, which allows it to offer all riders the feeling of a real racing machine.

The characteristic horizontal tube allows you to improve the standover height, while ensuring a high recognition value. The enclosed downtube removable battery system offers the benefit of a removable battery and contributes to a sleek aesthetic. Furthermore, it guarantees torsional rigidity, reduced weight and therefore maximum performance. Integrated cables ensure a clean design.

High performance with the Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition engine

The HYBE 11’s powerful 85 Nm Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition Drive Unit, combined with the removable 750 Wh battery, provides extreme traction and is ideal for the world‘s most demanding eMTB races. The engine convinces with its competitive character on steep uphill and downhill routes, as well as on long stages with significant height differences.

Thanks to magnesium components, it is lighter and offers 400% more power instead of 350%. The exclusive Race mode allows immediate acceleration when exiting corners and as quickly as possible. Therefore, Performance Line CX Race is the optimal solution for professional eMTB athletes and ambitious sports enthusiasts. HYBE 9 is based on the proven Performance CX drive unit.

Impressive shock absorption and first-class suspension

Both HYBE 11 and HYBE 9 have 170 mm of travel at the front and 29 inch wheels, combined with 160 mm and 27.5 inches at the rear. While the front wheel effortlessly overcomes any obstacle, the smaller rear wheel adapts to agile driving behavior. This Mullet design mix ensures “business in the front, party at the back”, for an unprecedented driving experience.

The top-of-the-line model is equipped with a 38mm Fox Factory fork with GRIP2 cartridge, Fox Float X Factory shock, SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed AXS drivetrain, Magura MT5 brakes and Mavic E-Deemax wheels

What distinguishes Haibike Hybe models

• Racing character both uphill and downhill, excellent shock absorption

• Engines: Bosch Performance CX-R (HYBE 11), Bosch Performance CX SmartSystem (HYBE 9); each with 250 W, 85 Nm, 25 km/h

• Optional: 210 Wh Range Extender

• Battery: 750 Wh (integrated and removable)

• 29″/27.5″ mullet wheels

• Travel: 170/160 mm

• Front triangle: Carbon with Flip-Chip

• Rear triangle: Aluminium

• Closed down tube

• Price: 10,999 euros (HYBE 11), 7,999 euros (HYBE 9)

