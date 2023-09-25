Home » They found a decomposed body on the left bank of the Guatapurí River
News

They found a decomposed body on the left bank of the Guatapurí River

by admin
They found a decomposed body on the left bank of the Guatapurí River

In facts that are research subject for the authorities, a corpse in state of decompositionwas found in the left margin of the Guatapurí River, in rural area of ​​Valledupar.

According to the authorities’ report, a citizen arrived at the Hurtado CAI (Immediate Attention Center) stating that a Dead bodywhich would be in a state of decomposition.

The police units arrived at the aforementioned point, found the body and cordoned off the area, in order to collect material items that allow establishing the identity of the dead person and knowing the motives for the incident.

See also: Cobradiario would have killed his wife after an argument in Valledupar: Police search for the alleged murderer

The agents proceeded to carry out the technical inspection of the corpsesending him to the Legal Medicine morgue for the required autopsy, which will allow the corresponding information to be obtained.

By Judicial Editorial THE PYLON

See also  Ex Ilva, unions denounce: from Monday in Cig who is without a green pass

You may also like

Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Implementing New...

Asteroid hits Germany: How big this risk is

In Loja: 220 young people are already registered...

Title: “Cuban Embassy in the United States Targeted...

Annular solar eclipse will be seen in Cali...

Expect a Hotel Room Shortage During China’s Super...

Government foregoes higher energy standards in new buildings

Severe Storms Expected in Dallas-Fort Worth and North...

An oral question with debate addressed to the...

Dosquebradas wants to be recertified as a Sustainable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy