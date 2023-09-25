They found a decomposed body on the left bank of the Guatapurí River

In facts that are research subject for the authorities, a corpse in state of decompositionwas found in the left margin of the Guatapurí River, in rural area of ​​Valledupar.

According to the authorities’ report, a citizen arrived at the Hurtado CAI (Immediate Attention Center) stating that a Dead bodywhich would be in a state of decomposition.

The police units arrived at the aforementioned point, found the body and cordoned off the area, in order to collect material items that allow establishing the identity of the dead person and knowing the motives for the incident.

The agents proceeded to carry out the technical inspection of the corpsesending him to the Legal Medicine morgue for the required autopsy, which will allow the corresponding information to be obtained.

By Judicial Editorial THE PYLON

