when the match continues Đoković hurkač | Sport

Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkač continue their match on Monday as the second on the Central Court.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkač failed to finish his match on the Central Court before the “curfew” in London, so he will also be on the field on Monday. Due to an incredible rule, all matches at Wimbledon must be finished by 11 p.m. (midnight CET), and considering today’s delays – it was impossible at the start that Nole and Hubi would manage to finish everything in about two hours.

In the end, the match was stopped when Novak Djokovic was leading 2:0 in the sets (7:6, 7:6) and before the “curfew” began to run. The supervisors pulled this move because they felt there was no need to start the third set because it certainly wouldn’t be finished – so the match will be the second on the Central Court program on Monday.

More precisely, Beatriz Maja Hadad and Elena Ribakina will be on the field first and only from 2:30 p.m., then Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkač will come out after them – most likely not before 5 p.m.

