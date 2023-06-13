Where can we travel without a green card | Info

See in the text the list of countries for which you do not need to have a green insurance card.

Green cardboardthat is Green card insurance is an international document that confirms the possession of auto liability insurance. With this form, you prove that the vehicle has insurance coverage during its use abroad and for any damage caused by driving the vehicle.

Given that the holiday season has begun, and that many are preparing for a long trip by car, you should know that you may be unpleasantly surprised if they ask you for a green card at the border. For many countries in Europe this document is not required, but in some it is not possible without it. It is important to know that in EU countries, as well as in Switzerland, a green card is not mandatory. In addition to the EU countries, there are also countries with which there is an agreement and where it is also not mandatory to have a green card.

See the list of countries that do not require you to have a green insurance card:

Austria,

Bosnia and Herzegovina (as of October 19, 2020),

Bulgaria,

Belgium,

Czech Republic,

Sculptor,

Germany,

Danish,

Spain,

Estonia,

France,

finnish,

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,

Greece,

Hungary,

Italy,

Ireland,

Luxembourg,

Lithuania,

Latvia,

Malta,

Netherlands,

portugal,

Poland,

Romania,

Sweden,

Slovakia,

Slovenia,

Croatia,

Switzerland,

Andora,

Norway and

Island;

Another one of the countries on the list, for which we are not required to have a green card, is Montenegro, and this came about on the basis of the Agreement on Mutual Recognition of Compulsory Insurance Policies between Serbia and Montenegro, they told “Blic Biznis” from Auto- The motto of the Federation of Serbia.

A green insurance card is required for these countries:

Russia,

Belarus,

Ukraine,

Moldova,

Turkey,

Israel,

Iran,

North Macedonia,

Albania,

Tunis i

Morocco;

Price and issuance of green card

The green card is obtained from the initial insurer and lasts as long as the compulsory insurance policy. In order to issue a green insurance card, it is required mandatory insurance policy for inspection and traffic license, with the payment of fees. Get it in time because, as we mentioned, buying a green card at the border is much more expensive. At AMSS, the price is mostly the same everywhere, which is around 2,000 dinarsthey say for “Blic Biznis” from the Automobile Association of Serbia.

