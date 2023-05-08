Where do socks disappear in the washing machine | Magazine

Finally, the answer has arrived for all those who don’t understand “where does that other sock go” after washing!

Source: Tiktok/printscreen/d7customz

How many times has it happened to you that when you are putting out your laundry, you see that one sock is missing? This happens even when you’re sure you’ve put both socks on, but you still don’t understand how it’s possible. One of the great myths about missing socks has finally been debunked, and you’re sure to be surprised. Many say, this is the moment when you will “apologise to your housemates”.

One TikTok user posted a video of a repairman uncovering a secret part in a washing machine, prompting many to joke that they owed their machine an “apology” for years of blaming. The video shows the repairman removing the bottom panel from the washing machine to reveal that it was this side completely stocked.

The footage has since gone viral, it was viewed by more than 16 million peoplewhile the comments kept coming. “You want to tell me that they were standing there the whole time?!”, “I owe my family an apology for constantly blaming them for losing socks”, “I can’t believe it, why hasn’t anyone ever said this?”read only some of the comments…

There were users who wrote that they decided to download this board and see for themselves if it was true, and the results were amazing: they found everything they thought they had lost and advised other users to do the same. Watch the video of the repairman:

(WORLD)