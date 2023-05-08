Neighbor is said to have shot two women in Straden

A Cobra operation is currently underway in Straden. According to unconfirmed reports, a 74-year-old man shot two women in an apartment building. The reason for this is likely to be a dispute between neighbors that has been going on for some time.

The injured are now being treated by ambulances. The shooter is probably still in the house, the scene has been blocked, according to Heimo Kohlbacher, a spokesman for LPD Styria.

The school building in Straden, which is located near the crime scene, was also sealed off for the time being. Students are not allowed to leave school.

Further information follows.