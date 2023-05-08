They denounce suicides of people with problematic consumption in Neuquén and demand spaces for attention

Families and accompanying persons with problematic consumption and/or addictions denounced suicides and demand that the National Mental Health Law be implemented. They will be received by the plenary of the mental health and addiction review body and they will ask public health policies as care spaces for people with problematic consumption.

The families explained that the Problematic consumption and addictions sometimes lead to suicide attempts, as has happened on three occasions in recent times.. «We look for the attention spaces for people in a situation of problematic consumption and addictions and we want to achieve a internment for those who are in a compromised situation,” they said.

On behalf of people who suffer from problematic consumption and/or addictions, the families assured that there is a lack of resources, budget for mental health and implementation of the Law 26657 Mental Health and Addictions.

They explained that although they require hospitalization, they are also necessary other care spaces for treatments. “What we are looking for are adequate public health policies with a scientific basis that have a specific approach to problematic consumption and addictions”, they expressed.

Thus, they detailed some Fundamental points such as emergency guards, where they ask to be treated with code red when an intoxicated patient with an overdose of substances enters the guard to ask for attention. They also ask for a hospitalization and acute room for womensince they assure they do not have adequate space and competent personnel.

Among other things, they claim that reception staff are trained in Health Centers, Clinics,

Emergency Guards. Also orientation and accompaniment For relatives or people who contain and collaborate in the recovery process.

They ask to be done addiction prevention campaigns and enable interdisciplinary teams formed to address problematic drug users and addictions in all Hospitals and Health Centers.

demand that the admissions system in the Psychosocial service be reviewed since they explain that the process must follow the chronological and real order that the treatment of the disease requires.

On the other hand, they ask contributions in private therapeutic communitiessince due to lack of resources or beds in the public system, people are referred and they need to count the expenses that require the treatments.

As for the involuntary admissions, request that are allowed during detoxification. Also an ambulance service or SIEN, that provides a comprehensive approach to situations related to mental health and problematic consumption, with the assistance of mental health professionals.

“We know the pain, horror, sadness and despair of people who suffer

the disease because we walk the streets day and night trying to help,” the families explained. «We do everything in our power but it’s not enough, For all this and much more, we need to be heard and valued”they finished.



