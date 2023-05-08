They attend in a timely manner to an aircraft that caught fire due to problems in its landing gear

A team of Aeronautical Firefighters promptly attended to an aircraft that caught fire due to problems with its landing gear, according to CEPA authorities.

“Our team of Aeronautical Firefighters is cleaning the runway at the El Salvador International Airport, after a military plane suffered damage. No injured people are reported, ”detailed the authorities.

In addition, they reported that for the moment flights are being diverted to alternate airports, while our air terminal restores operations.