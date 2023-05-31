where to see it, formations, referee and time of the final

The referee of the final
The referee for Sevilla-Roma, the Europa League final, will be Anthony Taylor.
Fans escorted by the Hungarian police forces
The procession is on the main road escorted by the Hungarian police forces.
From our correspondent Gianluca Lengua
The Giallorossi procession has started towards the stadium
The Giallorossi fans have gathered. The procession has started towards the stadium.
Tiago Pinto: “My work in Rome was inspired by that of Benfica”
A few hours after the match against the Andalusians, Tiago Pinto spoke to the Portuguese broadcaster Sic. Here are his statements: “My work in Rome was inspired by that of Benfica. I took many cues from them, in Portugal we are used to taking care of every detail and that’s what I’ve been doing here in Italy. Friedkin bought the company we installed 5 perfect training pitches at the Trigoria Sports Center for the first team that weren’t there before. We are growing thanks to the work we are all doing together”.
“Mourinho is exactly as you imagine him. He is a person who dedicates himself body and soul to what he does. He is a demanding and ambitious person. Although he is 60 years old and has won 25 trophies in his career, he continues with the same drive, passion and motivation as he did thirty years ago”.
“The relationship between Mourinho and me is a deep one. What we do together cannot be judged by a single result, regardless of how the Europa League Final against Sevilla goes. There is still a lot to do for this club. We also know how football goes that it’s not always possible to guarantee 100% what will happen in the future because surprises are always around the corner. I can certainly say that for my part the intention is to continue the work here in Rome with him”.
Fan zone in Budapest full of Giallorossi fans
The Roma fan zone is filling up. Rizzitelli, Perrotta and Cassetti took the stage and sang “Roma Roma Roma” together with the fans.
Probable lineups
Rome (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pilgrims, El Shaarawy; Abraham. Coach: Mourinho
Siviglia (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Navas Badé, Gudely, Telles; Rakitic, Fernando; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; In-Nesyri. All.: Mendilibar
60,000 expected at the Olimpico
Ama, in agreement with Rome, has prepared an extraordinary operational plan in the area around the Olympic Stadium, where over 60,000 Giallorossi fans are expected tonight to watch the Europa League final on the big screens, live from Budapest , between the Roma team and Sevilla. AMA SpA communicates it in a note. As early as 6 pm today, 3 permanent garrisons will be active with company personnel who will ensure continuous cleaning and sweeping operations in Piazza Mancini, Ponte Milvio and Piazza Lauro De Bosis. At the end of the event, then, a special task force made up of a total of 40 operators from the territorially competent office and from the company’s special unit for urban decoration will come into action. The operational teams will be supported by 20 vehicles of various types (compactors, tank vehicles, sweepers, road washers, etc.). All operations, pre and post event, will take place in collaboration with the Local Police of Rome Capital.
Take the security plan in the Capital
There is anticipation in the capital for the Europa League final Sevilla-Roma which will be played this evening at 9 pm in Budapest and security measures will soon be triggered which envisage the use of over a thousand men from the forces of order. The gates of the Stadio Olimpico, where six giant screens have been set up and over 54,000 fans who have purchased tickets are expected, will open at 6 pm. Checks and pre-filtering are therefore about to start in the stadium area, just like when matches are played in the Roman stadium . In addition to the routine checks, at the Foro Italico and in the Town Hall, from 5pm to 7am tomorrow morning, there will be a ban on the sale, administration and takeaway of alcohol and glass drinks. Center guarded by the forces of order with cordoned off monuments and fountains. Buses have also been suspended from 11pm in the area of the Olympic stadium. Attention from the police especially in the post match, when the security measures will be remodulated based on the result.
The timetable
Seville-Rome, the Europa League final, is scheduled for 9 pm at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Where to see it
It will be visible live on DAZN, Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Football (203), Sky Sport 4K (213), Sky Sport (251) and free-to-air on Rai 1. It will also be available in streaming on Rai Play, Now and on the Sky Go platform.