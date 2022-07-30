The president of the United States, Joe Bidentested positive again at Covid, a just over three days from the authorization to leave solitary confinement. This was reported by the White House talking about the “rebound” of positivity observed in a small percentage of patients who are treated with Paxlovid, the drug they took the first time they were infected and which will not recover.

Biden tested negative in all tests carried out from Tuesday to Friday while the antigen test carried out on Saturday morning gave a positive result. The president – it is explained – has no symptoms and therefore will not resume any medical treatment while remaining under close observation. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, a White House physician, said in a letter that Biden “has had no recurrence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well.” According to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he will return to solitary confinement for at least five days. The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that no serious illnesses have been reported during this period.

“Today I tested positive for covid again. This happens with a small minority of people. I have no symptoms but I isolate myself for the safety of everyone around me. I am still at work and will be back on the road soon,” he tweeted. the president of the United States. Biden tested negative on July 27, after announcing positive on July 22.

“Knowing of the possible possibility of return observed in a small percentage of Covid patients treated with Paxlovid,” the letter reads, President Biden was subjected to continuous testing even after he was healed last Tuesday. “After having tested negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning – continues the doctor’s note – the president tested positive again on an antigen test on Saturday morning”. Biden, the note continues, “has not had a return of symptoms and continues to feel good: for this reason there is no reason to start giving him a cure this time, but obviously we keep him under close observation, and being positive he continues the procedures. of strict isolation “.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha told reporters that “clinical data suggests that between 5 and 8 percent of people have a rebound” after treatment with Paxlovid. It has been shown to significantly reduce severe illness and death among the most vulnerable. US health officials encouraged those who tested positive to consult with their doctor or pharmacist to see if they should be prescribed the treatment, despite the risk of rebound.

News of Biden’s positive test came just two hours after the White House announced a presidential visit to Michigan next Tuesday to mark the passage of a law to promote national high-tech manufacturing. Biden was also expected to visit her home in Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday morning, where First Lady Jill Biden stayed while the President was positive. Both trips were canceled.