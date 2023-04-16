who got eliminated and spoilers. Special guests Francesco Cicchella and Clara Soccini of Mare Fuori

There are nine Amici 22 students left in the competition, 5 singers and 4 dancers trying to reach the coveted final. This evening, Saturday 15 April, Maria De Filippi will welcome comedian Francesco Cicchella as guests in the studio, who will take on the role of Achille Lauro, and the actress and singer Clara Soccini who sings “Origami all’alba”, a song born in the fiction of success “Mare out”.

Friends 22, fifth episode: here’s who was eliminated. Special guests Francesco Cicchella and Clara Soccini of Mare Fuori (credits red Communication)

Amici 22, Mattia wins the final ballot. Alessio eliminated: «Thanks for making me feel like one of you»

Advances

The challenge between the students of the Amici di Maria De Filippi school continues. After the eliminations of the last few episodes, the following are still in the race: Maddalena, Angelina and Cricca led by prof Cuccarini/Emanuel Lo; Ramon, Isobel and Aaron led by Prof Zerbi/Celentano; and Mattia, Federica and Wax led by prof Arisa/Todaro.

In the Jury the tested trio composed by Michele Bravi, Giuseppe Giofrè and Cristiano Maglioglio. The comedian Francesco Cicchella will be in the studio. On stage the actress and singer Clara Soccini singing “Origami all’alba”, a song born in the successful fiction “Mare fuori” written in collaboration with Matteo Paolillo and Lolloflow which has already achieved a platinum record 22 million streams and 115 million views on tik tok.

Even in the episode that will be aired tonight, Saturday 15 April, there will be no double elimination, but if you don’t want to have spoilers, we advise you not to continue reading.

Friends Spoilers

Thanks to the previews provided by the Amici News Twitter account, we can tell you that in the first heat the Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano team challenged that of Cuccarini/Emanuel Lo, winning. The singers Angelina and Cricca ended up in the ballot. As in the last episode, also this evening there is no direct elimination and Cricca is at risk.

In the second heat the challenge of the first heat is repeated, but this time the team of Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo wins. In challenge go the dancer Ramon and the singer Aaron. At risk Ramon.

In the third heat Lorella and Emanuel decide to challenge the team formed by Arisa / Todaro who lose. The two singers Wax and Federica go to challenge, but it is the latter who takes the risk.

The final ballot is therefore between Cricca, Federica and Ramon. The first to escape is Cricca. Ramon and Federica end up in the final battle. As always, we will find out the lookout during tonight’s live broadcast.

