Home » Who is all injured for the fourth match | Sports
There’s no way we’ll see the complete teams in this quarter-final series of the Euroleague!

Source: MN Press/Uros Arsic/MONDO

Real Madrid has overcome Partisan in the third match of the quarterfinal series Euroleague 82:80, and although some players will return to the field for both teams, some new ones could miss the match! During this series, Matteo first brought Poirier back from injury, then Randolph and Cornelius, and for now he could not say whether the Frenchman would be ready for Thursday.

I was trying to get the ball down for Tavares, and we lost Poirier in the warm-up. We gave the ball to Tavares a lot and we managed to get back into the match. I don’t know what the situation is, because this happened when we were warming up. He was out of the team for three weeks and could not train, let alone play. This probably happened because he tried too hard in the previous matches. We played twice with Partizan, and then with Zaragoza, and that’s probably why it happened.”said Ćus Mateo at the press conference and revealed that there are problems with the centers again.

Partizan during that time, Matias Lessor returns from suspension, and his return to the team was analyzed by a Spanish expert on the bench of the team from Madrid,

“It won’t be the same, because Lesor is very good this season and it won’t be the same. We had an advantage inside today and we tried to use it. We will have to find a way to attack them in the next match because they will have more strength in defense, because Lesor brings great quality“, he said.

On the other hand, Partizan will be in the next match reinforced Matijasom Lesorom, but he could be without Aleksa Avramović! Given that Kevin Panter, who is still suspended, will not be in the next match, the outside line would be in big trouble in case of serious problems for Avramović. “Aleksa complained about his arm injury and I don’t know what his condition is”said Željko Obradović after the match and he still did not reveal the condition of his player.

On Thursday, it is clear that Gabriel Dek and Matias Lessor, whose suspensions are expiring, will play in the match, as well as Dante Exum and Walter Tavares, who have recovered from injuries, will be on the field, although Exum does not look like he is at 100 percent. What remains questionable is whether Vincent Poirier on the one hand and Aleksa Avramović on the other will be ready enough.

