Who is Ottavia Piana the speleologist saved after two days by 60 men

Passionate and expert Ottavia Piana was injured while remaining at a depth of 150 meters, 60 worked to save her

Ottavia Piana was saved. After two days in a cave in the Bergamo area, the woman was recovered and transported by helicopter to the Civil Hospitals of Brescia, she always remained conscious during all the rescue operations.

Spelunker stuck in cave rescued

—

On Sunday, the 31-year-old woman was exploring a new passageway in the Bueno Foteno cave in the province of Bergamo. Together with other explorers, he is 150 meters deep. While she was climbing at a lift point, the block of rock she was belayed to gave way and struck her leg. At that point being able to return to the surface was impossible for her. The other companions who were with her immediately called for help but, as Corrado Camerini, a doctor and speleologist who coordinated the rescue, explained to Corriere della Sera, the pain of the wound made the rescue operations complex. To all this was added the rain that has hit the area in the last few hours.

60 people to save her

—

About 60 people took part in the Ottavia Piana rescue operations, including technicians from the Lombard Alpine and Speleological Rescue delegation and those sent from Veneto, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Trentino Alto Adige. As soon as Ottavia Piana was rescued, she apologized to everyone: “I messed up. I’m very happy to see you” were her first words. Rescuers in the early hours transported her up to about 50 meters and then from a second shaft, hoisted her on a stretcher until she reached the surface. In some points the stretcher was placed in a vertical position, making the ascent even faster, despite the difficulty and danger for the speleologist.

who is flat octavia

—

Ottavia Piana is 31 years old and works in the family business in Adro in the province of Brescia, but her greatest passion is speleology, as demonstrated by the shots posted on her social networks. A passion born in 2016 after finishing the first speleology course, and which she has cultivated on every possible occasion, often going out with the Cai di Lovere teams of which she is a member and with which she was just on the Sunday when she had the accident. The Bueno Fonteno di Fonteno cave is a very ancient karst complex, a branched cave that extends for about 34 km and which is mostly unexplored. Octavia fell for about one and a half meters, slamming into the rock face and her colleagues at Cai Lovere hope nothing is broken because “recovery times would lengthen and she’s not a person who knows how to sit still” commented Maurizio Finazzi. president of Cai di Lovere in La Repubblica. Her companions describe her as an expert and always prudent speleologist: “she always moves carefully for the safety of her and her other companions” added Finazzi. It was therefore a fatality fortunately with a happy ending.

July 4th – 7.08pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

