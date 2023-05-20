Home » Who is the gynecologist who attacked the policeman? Info
The arrested Belgrade gynecologist worked at GAK Narodni Front.

MB (51) is a well-known Belgrade gynecologist who pushed a policeman away in the middle of the street in New Belgrade while driving a luxury Mercedes car, “Blic” learns. According to his biography, The arrested famous gynecologist once worked in GAK Narodni Front and trained professionally all over the world.

It currently works as gynecologist in a private clinic in the capital. He received part of his professional education in Amsterdam and London. According to his social media posts, the arrested gynecologist enjoyed exotic destinations in the company of friends. He often found himself in the company of famous folk music singers.

The arrested Belgrade gynecologist regularly released pictures from football and basketball games. Recall, MB (51) was arrested last night due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the criminal offense of assaulting an official in the performance of his official duties.

It is suspected that at around 8:30 p.m. last night, at the intersection of Milentija Popović Street and Zoran Đinđić Boulevard, he disobeyed the order of the traffic policemen, who were diverting traffic due to a public gathering, and then drove the “Mercedes” car he was driving at a police officer. and pushed him away.


Corresponding misdemeanor charges will be filed against the suspect because he refused a breathalyzer test, while a drug test revealed that he was positive for cocaine. The suspect was detained for up to 48 hours and, along with a criminal complaint, he will be brought to the Third Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade.

