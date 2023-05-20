On 20 and 21 May the Health Tour stops in Alessandria – Sanità

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 20 – The Tour della Salute, the itinerant event now in its fifth edition, stops in Alessandria and this year will cover the entire peninsula for the first time.



Twenty Italian squares, one for each region, where you will have the opportunity to undergo free medical consultations. The Piedmontese stage of the Tour della Salute is Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May, in Piazza della Libertà, from 10 to 13 and from 15 to 19.



The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, aims to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Over the next weekend, the center of Alessandria will therefore be transformed into a large sports and health village, within which, in addition to health checks, many activities will take place: fitness and dance, but also theater and medieval re-enactments. In the Screen Station, equipped with six clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, of a cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological type, cared for by specialists from the main scientific societies in the sector. In previous editions of the tour, this made it possible to detect several cases of unsuspecting people, struggling with health problems, who thanks to the checks avoided potentially serious consequences. Another service is the Sportello d’Ascolto, which aims to respond to the increase in psychological disorders in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case it is possible to obtain a free consultation from specialists belonging to the Italian Federation of Psychologists .



Among this year’s novelties is a helpdesk, within which veterinarians will operate and will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning pets. (HANDLE).

