Home World WHO: There will still be a wave of new crown infections in the future, countries must maintain high vigilance – Chinadaily.com.cn
World

WHO: There will still be a wave of new crown infections in the future, countries must maintain high vigilance – Chinadaily.com.cn

by admin
WHO: There will still be a wave of new crown infections in the future, countries must maintain high vigilance – Chinadaily.com.cn

The World Health Organization said on the 14th that although the global weekly death toll from the new crown has dropped to the lowest level since the epidemic, new waves of infections are still expected in the future, and countries must remain highly vigilant and prepare for any possible epidemic risks. .

According to the latest weekly epidemiological report on the new crown released by WHO, in the week from September 5 to 11, there were more than 3.1 million new confirmed cases worldwide, a decrease of 28% from the previous week; about 11,000 new deaths were added. For example, it was down 22% from the previous week.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference on the same day: “Last week, countries reported the lowest number of new crown deaths since March 2020. We are in an unprecedented position to end the new crown pandemic. .”

Tedros added: “We’re not there yet, but the finish line is just around the corner… But marathon runners will never stop when they see the finish line, but will do their best and run harder. Now is the time to run harder to make sure we cross the finish line and reap the rewards of our hard work.”

However, for the upcoming autumn and winter epidemic situation, WHO experts believe that there may be a new wave of infections in the future, and urge countries to remain highly vigilant.

Maria van Kerckhoff, technical director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said that the new coronavirus is still spreading at a high level around the world. “In fact, we know that the number of (coronavirus) cases reported by (countries) to WHO is underestimated. We believe the actual number of cases is much higher than reported.”

See also  Turkey, life imprisonment for Kavala: anti-Erdogan philanthropist sentenced for protests in Gezi Park

She predicts that in the future, there may be outbreaks of infections caused by Omicron subtype strains or even new mutant strains at different times around the world. But she also emphasized that new waves of infections do not necessarily mean more new deaths, because people already have vaccines, antiviral drugs and other anti-epidemic tools.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergency program, also said that even if the momentum of the new crown pandemic is waning, countries must remain vigilant because the opponent is “a highly volatile and still evolving virus.”

[Editor in charge: Gao Linlin]

You may also like

Biden announces funding for electric vehicle charging stations...

Kiev, car accident for Zelensky while returning from...

Sweden’s Andersson admits defeat and will resign as...

jimmie akesson the right-wing leader who won the...

U.S. push Chip 4 progress is blocked, the...

Xi Jinping’s visit to Central Asia China and...

Amid cholera cases in Syria, embassy reminds citizens...

Head of State Diplomacy | Jointly write a...

Shanghai On September 14, 2022, no new local...

Ukraine latest news. Moscow to the USA: “If...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy