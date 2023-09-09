Who was at Anđelka Prpić’s wedding at the market | Fun

Anđelka Prpić said the fateful “yes” to her chosen one, Marko, and the wedding ceremony was held in strict secrecy.

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

The couple organized an intimate ceremony and lunch in a restaurant, and the wedding was attended only by their family members and closest friends. There were not many famous people among the guests. Her happiness for marrying Marko was shared by host Marija Kilibarda, host Slavko Beleslin, actress Anja Mandić and hairdresser and make-up artist Aleksandar Đikić.

While all famous people are trying to make the wedding, the wedding and the celebration as luxurious as possible, Anđelka took about twenty closest people – to the market! Anđelkina’s and Marko’s guests had lunch in a bar located in a hidden passage of the Zemun market, which is something between a “street food” and a restaurant.

Izvor: Instagram/pret_op/printscreen

Look at Anđelka’s photos with her current husband:



See description

HERE’S WHO CAME TO ANĐELKA PRPIĆ’S WEDDING! An intimate ceremony in the closest circle of people, and a celebration in an UNUSUAL LOCATION!

Hide description

Source: Youtube/Paparazzo Lov // DNK/screenshotBr. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: Youtube/Paparazzo Lov // DNK/screenshotBr. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: ATA ImagesNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: ATA ImagesNo. image: 7 4 / 7 Source: ATA ImagesNo. image: 7 5 / 7 Source: Instagram/tihanalazovichNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Instagram/vanesajvNo. image: 7 7 / 7

BONUS VIDEO:

03:08 ANGELKA TOLD AN ANECDATE FROM HER LIFE, EVERYONE HAD HIS BELLY LAUGHING Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!