Who were the hostages released by Hamas on November 24?

First Group of Hostages Freed by Hamas Return Safely to Israel

A group of hostages, including 13 Israeli women and children, held by Hamas in besieged Gaza for 48 days have been freed and safely returned to Israel. The release marks the end of the first stage of a historic agreement that was painstakingly negotiated between the warring parties, with the help of foreign mediation.

The civilians were captured by Hamas during its brutal cross-border attacks on October 7, and had been held in Gaza amid worsening humanitarian conditions. After being released, the hostages were transferred from the Red Cross to Egyptian officials at the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, before being transported home to Israel by helicopter.

Once in Israel, they were transferred to locations prepared by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) with medical supplies and support for their initial reception.

The 13 released Israelis have been identified as: Yafa Adar, 85 years old; Ohad Munder, 9 years old; Keren Munder, 54 years old; Ruth Munder, 78 years old; Margalit Moisés, 77 years old; Adina Moshe, 72 years old; Daniel Aloni, 45; Emilia Aloni, 5; Aviv Asher, 2; Raz Asher, 4; Doron Katz Asher, 34 years old; Hana Katzir, 76 years old; and Channa Peri, 79 years old. Twelve of the 13 hostages are from Kibbutz Nir Oz, with the thirteenth, Channa Peri, being from Kibbutz Nirim.

Daniel Aloni was one of three women who appeared in a hostage video released by Hamas late last month. In addition to the 13 Israelis, 10 Thai citizens and 1 Filipino citizen were also among the 24 hostages released on Friday.