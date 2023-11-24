Home » The gesture of ‘El Vicentillo’ towards ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán that bothered the US authorities
Former Sinaloa Cartel member ‘Vicentillo’ Zambada, who was involved with the organization from 1997 to 2009, has made the decision to expose his former associates, including notorious drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, after surrendering to United States authorities in order to escape a life of drug trafficking.

Upon his surrender, Zambada revealed that in March 2009, he traveled to Mexico City to meet with DEA agents in an attempt to provide information about various criminal groups in exchange for being freed from charges and becoming a protected witness. However, he was captured by Mexican authorities and spent a year in Mexican prisons before being sent to Chicago, where he eventually met with Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

During the meeting, Zambada informed the United States authorities that Joaquín Guzmán had given him permission to reveal information about the Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for his release, but he never expected that he would have to contribute to the life sentence to which he was sentenced.

The revelation has caused discomfort among the United States authorities, who had initially believed there might be complicity between Zambada and Guzmán. However, Zambada insisted that Guzmán was not his enemy and that he had permission to expose the cartel’s activities.

The unexpected turn of events sheds new light on the complex relationships and betrayals within the world of drug trafficking. Zambada’s decision to expose his former allies, including ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, reveals the intricate web of alliances and betrayals within the criminal underworld.

