Dasha Kvitkova commented on her ex-husband Nikita Dobrynin’s affair with a model

The Ukrainian blogger, whose life is followed by millions of followers, spoke for the first time about the new relationship of her ex-lover Nikita Dobrynin. Dasha decided to talk to Instagram users and they attacked her with questions about what she thought about her ex’s new girlfriend.

Kvitkova decided not to avoid this topic and with her answer made it clear that she did not care.

«The main thing is that he is happy. Well, I have a lot of things I want to think about“, said the blogger.

Let’s add that Dasha Kvitkova and Nikita Dobrynin met during the show “Bachelor”, where in the final the man chose this girl as his partner. In 2020, they got married, and in July 2021 they became parents of a son, Lev. At the beginning of 2023, the couple announced their divorce, but they still did not openly admit what was the reason.

Rumor has it that after the breakup, Dobrynin was not single for a long time and is dating blogger and model Chara Khoryv. So far, both have not openly admitted it, but the photos they publish only confirm that they can be together.

We will remind that the former “Bachelor”, pilot Max Mykhailiuk, who married model Dasha Khlystun, will soon become a father for the second time.

