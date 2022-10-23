According to statistics from Sky News on the 21st, at least 93 MPs will support Sunak, 47 MPs will support Boris, and only 19 support Mordaunt.

Due to the resignation of Truss, the British Conservative Party will vote for a new party leader and become prime minister before October 28. The election is still unclear.

According to the regulations, each new leader of the Conservative Party needs the nomination of at least 100 Conservative MPs to participate in the party election. According to a report by the British Sky News on October 22, sources in the campaign team of former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak said that Sunak has won the support of 100 Conservative MPs.

At present, Sunak and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the Conservative Party in the House of Commons, Mordaunt, are the three candidates who intend to compete. Among them, only Mordaunt officially announced his candidacy on the 21st. Defence Secretary Wallace has announced that he will not run. According to the regulations, candidates must win the support of 100 Conservative MPs before 14:00 local time on the 24th.

According to statistics from Sky News on the 21st, at least 93 MPs will support Sunak, 47 MPs will support Boris, and only 19 support Mordaunt.

Both Mordaunt and Sunak are currently in London preparing for the campaign. It is worth noting that Boris has been on holiday with his family in the Caribbean island of Dominica for the past two weeks due to the sudden resignation of Truss. Boris is currently on a flight back to London, with reports that as a former leader, he and his family chose to fly in economy class. Conservative MP James Duddridge (James Duddridge) confirmed to Sky News on the evening of the 21st that he had contacted Johnson himself, and Boris personally told him that “he is ready”.

Sky News reported that Boris had just resigned eight weeks ago due to scandals and party defections. Former Conservative Party leader William Hague said in an interview with the media on the 21st that “if a former prime minister who has just stepped down is elected to return to the Conservative Party, then the party will fall into a terrible ‘death spiral’, too. Worst news I’ve heard in years in politics.”

Earlier, Li Guanjie, a researcher at the British Research Center of the Shanghai Institute of Global Governance and Regional Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, was interviewed by The Paper. When talking about the situation of Boris, he said, “If he is a shrewd person, he may now I will not run for the election, because I will wait until the early general election to elect the party leader internally, then his chances of winning will be higher and more stable.”

