Warning we are about to suffer an attack on the planet by the Whoopies!!!! Joking aside, it seems that they are the new US trend, it is even rumored that they are about to “replace” my much loved cupcakes!!

You will say and what are these Whoopies??

In short, they are a cross between a macaron (the shape) and a cupcake (the substance), only that they are much easier than macarons (as a result) and more difficult than cupcakes (as a procedure).

Basically something I couldn’t pass up trying, since I spotted the article on Elle a Table.

Of course, after a long time that I no longer messed around in the kitchen, I was attacked by a thousand doubts, such as:

-Will I still be able to use the piping bag?

-Will I still be able to whip butter and sugar until it’s white(?) but not go crazy?

-And the creamed butter, how long does it have to be left out of the fridge before it becomes such?

and this series of questions to think about where I had put all my pastry tools.

In the end I found myself in the kitchen that my legs were almost shaking, but then every movement, every gesture, accompanied by the scent of what I was going to create, made me understand that once certain gestures are yours, you certainly can’t take them away the weather 🙂

I thought cooking is like kissing, once you do it once with passion you can never forget how to do it….

But aside from my (crazy) thoughts, here’s the recipe for these little whoopies!!

Ingredients:

250g of flour

2 tablespoons of bitter cocoa

1 teaspoon of yeast

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 pinches of salt

100g of creamed butter (butter left out of the fridge at least 4 hours before)

125g of sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla powder (NO vanillin woe the pain of hell!)

1 egg

100ml of milk

Preheat the oven to 180°. Cream the butter with the sugar until the mixture becomes soft and clear (make the butter whiten, shall we say so? haha) then add the whole egg and beat at a moderate speed until everything is combined and you get a soft mixture .

Separately, combine the “dry” ingredients, therefore the flour, cocoa, baking powder, bicarbonate (go slow if you don’t feel it!) and a pinch of salt, but sift them together to avoid lumps and then add them to the mixture.

Once you’ve sieved the whole thing, add it to the butter, sugar and egg compound a little bit at a time along with the milk.

Once this mixture is obtained, put it in the sac a poche, with a smooth nozzle, if you are not practical, get help!!!

On the oven plate (which you will have kept out of the oven!) put some oven paper and then arm yourself with great patience and keeping the pastry bag perpendicular to the plate, form circles, but not moving your hand, just keep your hand still and squeeze and the circle forms itself 😉

Try to make them all the same size (almost impossible but try).

Bake for a 10/15 min. and then let them cool on the baking paper but not on the plate, preferably on a wire rack.

Once cold “stuff them” as you like, I used Venchi spreadable cream with olive oil ….. a pleasure !!!

I recommend the sac a poche of Silikomartit cleans and handles like a fairy tale!!!