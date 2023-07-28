Home » Why are clothes made with condoms | Magazine
Will condoms soon become a major fashion accessory?

Source: Profimedia

When Julia Fox, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend and rising actress, walked around in a condom outfit, the photos went around the world. For a woman who fills the headlines with scandals, it was completely normal. Not only did she walk around in the most minimal mini you can imagine, but she is her breasts and legs were covered with condoms, and she was holding a bag of condoms in her hand. “New fashion”, many would say. Maybe for someone’s taste and bizarre, but the fact is that more and more world-famous brands makes collections with condoms at the heart of the design.

Last year we had the opportunity to read about the weak demand for condoms. Their sales fell by 40 percent, which is why many companies wanted to develop a new business in order to save their business. One of them, the Malaysian company “Karex Berhad”, which produces more than 5.5 billion condoms a year, announced that it will diversify into a growing medical glove business to boost revenue as demand for them has fallen.

Source: Profimedia

After a decline in sales, condoms are gaining attention again, but for other purposes. When you look at the shows of world designers, you may not even notice that there is even one condom on certain pieces of clothing. Of course, there are those who promote an extravagant style, and that’s how they were born entire dresses made exclusively from condoms. Why? The goal is to promote a safe intimate relationship.

See also  The major of the Ukrainian marines writes to the Pope: "Help us save the civilians of Mariupol"

“We’re trying to normalize conversations around the world about intimate relationships. Using condoms in these ways highlights the fact that safe intimate relationships are culturally and socially important,” said Nikolo Skala, global marketing manager for Durex. This campaign was also supported by certain celebrities. After Julia Fox, Rihanna managed to cause a lot of attention when she appeared pregnant in a T-shirt with the inscription: “Use a condom”.

Also, the brand “Saint Laurent” marketed a condom wrapped in gold packaging with the brand’s logo. It is sold at the price of 5 dollars, that is. Some brands have designed leather condom cases, which sell for $55 today.

“A big part of fashion is and always will be to provoke”, say fashion designers.

(WORLD)

