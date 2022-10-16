Li Ruihuan was expressionless at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and did not applaud Xi Jinping (Source: Video Screenshot)

[See China October 16, 2022 News](See Chinese reporter Yuan Haiyin report) On October 16, the CCP held aTwentymeeting, in TV footageXi JinpingHe gave a speech on the stage, and the whole audience gave a round of applause.But only seeLi RuihuanMu was expressionless, his hands and arms were hanging down, and the pattern was not moving. He only stared at Xi Jinping who was passing through the aisle, and nodded meaningfully for some reason.

HongkongTimes critic Feng Suigan published an article on Facebook, “The Lonely Brave Who Didn’t Clap Your Hands”, calling Li Ruihuan, a political veteran who refused to clap his hands, as the “Top 20 Lonely Brave People”.Meaning, it’s well known three days agoPeng ZaizhouAfter the anti-Xi banner was hung on the Sitong Bridge, the word “warrior” has been banned in the mainland, and Li Ruihuan actually demonstrated it in the front row of the 20th National Congress, which is surprising. Feng Suigan said that he also thought of another person: when Xi Jinping attended the “Art Gala” in Macau in 2019, the audience clapped, but Lin Zhengyue’s British husband, Lin Zhaobo, did not clap.

It is said that the 20th National Congress of Beijing is not Hong Kong and Macau after all, why did Li Ruihuan perform this way? Feng said that Hong Kong people who are old and have a good memory should not be too surprised by Li Ruihuan’s “statement” today. In March 1995, Li Ruihuan, the then chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, told a short story with a profound meaning at the Hong Kong and Macao group meeting:

“A poor old lady went to the market to sell an ancestral Yixing Zisha teapot with a history of at least 200 years. Even without tea leaves, the water will still smell tea. Some people are willing to buy it at a high price of three taels of silver. Unexpectedly, the old lady thinks that The teapot was too old, so I was embarrassed to ask for so much money, so I washed it repeatedly with water. When the buyer came back and saw that the tea stains were all washed away, he said that it was not even worth five coins.”

At that time, it was only two years before the CCP took over Hong Kong in 1997. Li Ruihuan’s story is a clever metaphor, and the meaning is obvious: the value of the purple clay teapot lies in the age-old, faintly fragrant tea scale, which is both Chinese and Western. In Hong Kong, it is such an old purple clay pot. Its “tea stain” is a legacy of the Republic of China that has been nurtured by Western culture for a century and a half, a completely different legal system from that of the mainland, and uncontaminated by the Cultural Revolution. If the “tea scale” is cleared, Hong Kong will be nothing.

It turns out that Li Ruihuan’s “Zisha Teapot Theory” 27 years ago was the most insightful and witty prediction of “One Country, Two Systems”. He foresaw the fate of Hong Kong today.

Feng Suiqian analyzed with his observation and thinking: Although Li Ruihuan was a co-officer, he was relatively enlightened. Zha Jianying told an anecdote in “China Pop”: After the June 4 massacre in 1989, the hardliners in the party were ruthlessly cleaning up dissidents, and the atmosphere of terror permeated the major cities, but in July this year, Li Ruihuan was fierce. The launch of the “anti-pornography” campaign, day and night stressed the urgency of combating the “yellow tide”. Anyone with a discerning eye can understand it – such a vigorous and resolute “anti-pornography” campaign, concentrating firepower on prostitutes and prostitutes, is actually letting millions of “counter-revolutionaries” survive.

Of course, being an open-minded faction in the CCP’s officialdom will inevitably offend many vested interests in the party, so from 1993 to 2003, when he retired, he could only serve as the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. In the year of Li Ruihuan’s retirement, 500,000 people took to the streets in Hong Kong’s 71 parade, which shook Zhongnanhai. The following year entered the so-called “Eight Luck” of Feng Shui, and the era of drunken life and dreams in Hong Kong officially ended.

Finally, Feng continued his commentary with his unique witty style: Looking back on Li Ruihuan’s past, he was born in poverty, grew up as a carpenter, and only read books intermittently for a few years when he was young. Zhengyi used to be quite popular among the people, and it is different from today’s communist officials. It can be seen that education is really not the most important thing. Check out Li’s birth year, it turned out to be 1934 – still from the ROC.

The conclusion of Feng Suiqian’s article is that a woodworker in the Republic of China has a high level of knowledge and insight, far from being comparable to that of a “doctor” in the communist dynasty.

Xi Jinping made a report at the meeting, referring to Hong Kong’s “achievements”, saying that “one country, two systems” will be adhered to, and Hong Kong will enter “from chaos to governance”. While the others were listening intently, Li Ruihuan buried his head and made some notes, never raising his head.

