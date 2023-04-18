Why do we pick our nose | Magazine

Have you ever wondered why we pick our noses? If you think it’s because we’re trying to “dig for treasure”, science has a different opinion…

How many times have you “caught” someone snooping? nos when he thinks no one is watching him? Most do this even when there is no “something” in their nostrils that is obstructing their breathing. And do you know why we have this need?

Our body has many “techniques” it uses to protect us from germs and other external agents. One such “tool” is slime.

Mucus is a substance produced by specialized cells that line parts of the body, such as the lungs, nose, mouth, and intestines. It retains the germs it comes in contact with and also lubricates these cavities. Along with the composition of different gases, we inhale microbes, dirt, dust and pollen. Mucus helps filter these particles, preventing them from entering the lungs. When it dries, it forms small lumps (saliva) inside our nose, which we often try to remove by “digging” or “picking”. How dangerous this can be, scientists discovered in a study that linked this habit to Alzheimer’s disease.

Why do we put our fingers in our nose with sweetness?

When our nasal passages fill up with saliva, it becomes difficult for us to breathe. When blowing the nose does not help, we resort to digging… When the “obstruction” is removed, breathing becomes easier. So that’s the most logical reason for picking your nose.

Waiting can also be an evolutionary thing that we have never “shaken off”. Even in prehistoric times, people constantly “washed” themselves in order not to remove ticks and fleas from themselves. Our need to pick our nose can be the result of such behavior, as well as some other, similar ones, such as, for example, “picking” to steal.

Out of nervousness and boredom

People often pick their nose when they are bored. For some, it’s also a nervous habit, like chewing gum or biting nails, that helps relieve anxiety. Daniel Glazer, a neuroscientist from King’s College London explained to The Guardian magazine:

“Our brain has different areas, each responsible for different parts of the body. The part that ‘controls’ the hand is next to the one connected to our face. When we pick our nose, our hand moves closer to our face, which can be somewhat of an impulse gratification.“, says Glazer.

Rhinotilexomanija

The habit of picking the nose can become a matter of pathology and is then called rhinotlixomania or compulsive nose picking and can lead to serious tissue damage. This condition is often associated with other psychiatric problems, including anxiety disorders.

What are we risking?

Our hands come into contact with countless surfaces every day and carry millions of microbes on them. When we pick our nose, we unconsciously transfer these germs to it and vice versa. If you don’t clean your hands after touching saliva, you’re spreading those germs around. Studies show that mucus carries bacteria like staph and strep, which can cause a range of conditions from skin infections and acne to pneumonia.. The tissue inside the nose is sensitive. When we “drill”, our nails can damage it, causing cuts, which could become infected if these bacteria manage to infiltrate our body’s immune defenses.

It should also not be overlooked that, although it is a natural habit, nose picking is not at all polite, not even according to etiquette.

