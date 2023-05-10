Why the Taliban government adheres to the Silk Road

The Taliban government in Afghanistan adheres to the so-called Silk Road, also known by the acronym BRI (Belt and Road Initiative), the large infrastructural and logistic integration project which should lead to an easier connection with the Chinese – and also to closer ties from a cultural and political point of view. Just as the Italian government is looking for a way out of the same agreement, which dates back to the first Conte government and is considered compromising because it implies a fraternal closeness with Beijingthe Taliban signed it in the hope of breaking their international isolation almost two years after the conquest of Kabul and their rise to power.

The Foreign Minister of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqidiscussed the initiative with the Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang and with that of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, which took place on Saturday 6 May. The Afghans join in particular the so-called Sino-Pakistani corridor, a sixty billion dollar project already underway which is a piece of the Silk Road and should facilitate trade between the three countries.

Many expected that after the withdrawal of the Americans in the summer of 2021, and bearing the weight of international sanctions, the Taliban would throw themselves into the arms of China to make economic and political agreements. This is partly what is happening. After all, Beijing is one of the only four countries – with Russia, Iran and Pakistan – to have recognized the Taliban government in Kabul as legitimate right away, without worrying about the harsh impositions against women. In return, it was thought that Chinese companies would soon increase their presence on Afghan territory, to exploit large resources such as copper and lithium mines – which is used to produce electric batteries. Instead this embrace with China is going slowly, there is a lot of caution.

Chinese companies and the government are concerned about the security situation in Afghanistan. The Islamic State – which in that region calls itself the Islamic State in the province of Khorasan – often and systematically attacks Chinese interests in that area. He has planted a bomb in a Kabul hotel frequented by Chinese businessmen, kidnapped and killed Chinese workers on the border with Pakistan and in his communiqués he urges his fighters to strike signs of China‘s presence. In Islamic State propaganda, the fact that the Taliban does business with China‘s atheist regime is proof that they are not real Muslims but imposters. For their part, the Taliban security forces are waging ruthless campaigns to eradicate Islamic State cells from the territory, but for now they cannot claim complete success.

The accession to the Silk Road by the Taliban passes through the already mentioned Sino-Pakistani Corridor in neighboring Pakistan, but even there the security conditions are not suitable for making long-term plans. Yesterday the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan sparked street riots in many cities across the country.