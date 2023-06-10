Why Theodore Kaczynski was called the Unabomber

University (Un) and aircraft (A). The Unabomber name was born like this, from the first targets targeted by Theodore Kaczyinskithe terrorist bomber who died today in a US federal prison at the age of 81.

Remained without an identity for over a decade, he became famous as the Unabomber. Namely the bomber (bomber) in university (UNiversity) e aerolinee (Airlines). Unabomber.

A name that has had global success in its own way, as we well know in Italy, where the explosive attacks that struck Friuli Venezia Giulia in the 90s and early 2000s were attributed precisely to an Unabomber, even though there was no connection with universities or aircraft. And just as ‘Tangentopoli’ has become the model for a thousand other scandals (‘concorsopoli’, ‘affittopoli’, ‘parentopoli’…) so Unabomber also gave the name – even less sensible – ad Acquabomberor the bomber who he inserted scalding liquids (and not bombs) in sodas.

Chi era Ted Kaczynski

Theodore J. Kaczynski terrorized the United States from 1978 to 1995 by attacking academics, aircraft, businessmen and civilians with homemade bombs, killing three and wounding 23 with the stated goal of causing the collapse “of the social order modern” died in prison at the age of 81.

He was arrested in 1996 in a cabin in the woods in Montana, where he lived isolated from the world, only leaving to plant and ship his bombs. The arrest came only because his brother David and his wife recognized the tones of the text that Kaczynsy forced the Washington Post to publish, a ‘manifesto’ entitled “Industrial society and its future”.